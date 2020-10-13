The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) informs the general public that the Licencing and Inspection Centre, Dusty Highway, St George will be closed on Wednesday, 14 October 2020.

Motor vehicle inspection on that day will be conducted at the Traffic Department Headquarters, Carenage, St George between 8 am and 12 noon and 1 pm to 4 pm.

Normal operations will resume on Thursday, 15 October 2020 at 8 am.

The Royal Grenada Police Force apologises for any inconvenience caused.

Office of Commissioner of Police

