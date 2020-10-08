The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) informs the general public that the Licencing and Inspection Centre, Dusty Highway, St George will be closed on Thursday, 8 October, 2020.
Services on the affected day will be provided at the Traffic Department Carenage, St George’s between 8 am and 12 noon and 1 pm to 4 pm. Normal operations will resume on Friday, 9 October 2020 at 8 am.
Office of Commissioner of Police
