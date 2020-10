Two police officers, one male and a female, are currently hospitalised after being allegedly stabbed by an individual in the Town of St George. The incident occurred about 12:45 pm at Young Street, St George’s.

One man has been shot and is also hospitalised.

Police are investigating.

Office of Commissioner of Police

