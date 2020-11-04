by Linda Straker

Female Grenadian national arrived from United Kingdom via British Airways on 1 November

Grenada has 3 active cases of Covid-19

Grenada recently removed itself from Caricom Bubble

A person from the United Kingdom who is currently described as asymptomatic by health authorities is Grenada’s latest Covid-19 laboratory confirmed patient.

The 68-year-old female Grenadian national who arrived from the United Kingdom via British Airways on 1 November is Grenada’s 30th laboratory-confirmed case of Covid-19.

“The individual, who is asymptomatic, and all other passengers who were on that flight, have been in quarantine since arrival as per the protocols of the State,” said a news release from the Government Information Service.

Grenada has 3 active cases of Covid-19, and all have been caught at the borders or whilst in post-travel quarantine. “Although the effectiveness of the protocols has been encouraging, the Ministry of Health and Social Security continues to urge everyone to exercise caution in daily activities, including practising proper hygiene, physical distancing of at least 6 feet, and wearing masks while in public places,” said the release.

Many countries are now in the throes of another wave of the deadly Covid-19 virus and many are undergoing or contemplating another lockdown period, or have at least tightened restrictions, including some of our neighbouring Caribbean islands.

Grenada, which recently removed itself from the Caricom Bubble, is able to avoid this for now.

“It is because of the collaboration among all the sectors and the general population that Grenada is still classified as a “very low risk” country by the major world health agencies. As heartening as this news maybe, it is not meant to create in us a sense of security that will lead to our peril” said the release.

“Instead, it should propel us to go further, to galvanise our energies toward the continued suppression of Covid-19. Our borders are our first line of defence. Our screening and testing procedures and ability to effectively quarantine are also very critical links in that chain, but the most crucial element is our capacity to work together to defeat our common threat — Covid-19,” the release said.

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.