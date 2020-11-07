Grenada has recorded one more positive case of Covid-19, bringing the total to 7 active cases.

Today’s new case is imported, and is a 17-year old male, who arrived in Grenada from the United States on 13 November 2020. He has been in quarantine with his family since his arrival and was tested as per the protocols. The other members of his family have tested negative, but will remain in quarantine until medically cleared.

All 7 active cases are under quarantine.

The Ministry of Health reminds Grenadians and visitors of the importance of adhering to the existing public health measures, which have shown to be remarkably effective in reducing the transmission of Covid-19.

The safe use of masks and other face coverings over the nose and mouth, the practice of proper hand hygiene, cough and sneeze etiquette, physical distancing of at least 6 feet, and compliance with instructions for social gatherings, quarantine and isolation must be strictly observed.

GIS

