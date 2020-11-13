Position: Mortgage Loan Analyst

Job Summary:

The job holder will be required to underwrite, assess and evaluate mortgage loan applications from members of the Credit Union and make recommendations to the relevant approval authority.

Duties would include:

Complete members’ mortgage loan applications according to the established procedure; Apply the Credit Union’s Loans and Credit Policy, credit principles and knowledge and skills, in rigorously analysing the risks in each loan application to determine its viability; Work collaboratively with the Credit Administration team and other units to ensure superior service delivery in the timely disbursement and monitoring of approved loans; Manage the assigned loans portfolio, to ensure the maintenance of quality and viability and recommend restructuring if necessary; and Educate members about their financial choices and cross-sell financial products and services available through Ariza Credit Union.

Requirements:

Minimum Education & Training:

A bachelor’s degree in Business, Accounting, Finance or any other similar or related qualification Training in personal, consumer and small business lending Training in Accounting to be able to prepare and analyse basic financial statements and to prepare and analyse cash flow statement Training in Customer Care

Preferred Education and Training:

A master’s degree or MBA in Finance, Management, Credit or related field Certified Residential Underwriter designation from a reputable institution Competence in the use of computers and relevant computer software

Preferred Experience:

At least 5 years in a lending institution, underwriting mortgages Experience in a Credit Union or cooperative and knowledge of Co-operative principles An understanding and appreciation of the Credit Union Business model

Preferred Competencies, Qualities & Character Traits:

Basic financial computation and analysis Ability to communicate clearly and concisely, both in writing and verbally Ability to use Emotional Intelligence to persuade, influence, and motivate persons People-Oriented Solutions-Oriented Eye for detail Accuracy Integrity Proficiency in Microsoft Excel and Word. Working knowledge of Sharetec software would be an asset.

Interested persons are invited to submit their applications to [email protected] (in PDF via email only with subject line “Mortgage Loan Analyst”) no later than 24 November 2020.

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.