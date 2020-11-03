Eligibility Criteria
Applicants must have:
- A viable business idea
- Attained an assessment score of 50% and above in the areas of Remedial Education, Entrepreneurial Skills Development, Grant Proposal & Record Keeping
- Displayed a spirit of entrepreneurship and commitment during the training
- Attained a Certificate of Participation
Eligible Projects
What can the grant be used for?
The grant can be used to fund the following eligible projects though not limited to:
- Prepare sample products
- Test products
- Package & label products
- Develop prototypes
- Prepare promotional materials (brochures, business cards-design & print) Purchase small equipment
- Purchase inputs for production or to offer a service
Available Grant Funding
The ceiling/maximum amounts are as follows:·
Individual: per initiative $2,688.20 EC
Group (at least 3): per initiative $6,720.50 EC
Beneficiary Contribution: 5% beneficiary contribution required in cash or in-kind.
Submission of Proposals
Completed proposals should be emailed to the GIDC at [email protected] or [email protected] on or before 20 November 2020.
For additional information, please contact the Enterprise Business Development GIDC at 444-1035/439-9492 /439-0541 or via email at [email protected] or [email protected]
