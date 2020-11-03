Eligible Projects

What can the grant be used for?

The grant can be used to fund the following eligible projects though not limited to:

Prepare sample products

Test products

Package & label products

Develop prototypes

Prepare promotional materials (brochures, business cards-design & print) Purchase small equipment

Purchase inputs for production or to offer a service

Available Grant Funding

The ceiling/maximum amounts are as follows:·

Individual: per initiative $2,688.20 EC

Group (at least 3): per initiative $6,720.50 EC

Beneficiary Contribution: 5% beneficiary contribution required in cash or in-kind.

Submission of Proposals

Completed proposals should be emailed to the GIDC at [email protected] or [email protected] on or before 20 November 2020.

For additional information, please contact the Enterprise Business Development GIDC at 444-1035/439-9492 /439-0541 or via email at [email protected] or [email protected]

GIDC