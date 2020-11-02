A visiting national, Kenny Purcell, (case #25), 37-year-old Technician of Hermitage St Patrick has been arrested and charged for failing to remain in quarantine.

Purcell came into the island on 5 October 2020, and was placed under mandatory state quarantine. He left the facility on 8 October 2020, before his test results were communicated to him and before he was officially released.

He was placed on $20,000 bail with 1 surety to appear at the St George Magistrate court on Thursday, 5 November 2020.

Office of Commissioner of Police

