A visiting national, Kenny Purcell, (case #25), 37-year-old Technician of Hermitage St Patrick has been arrested and charged for failing to remain in quarantine.
Purcell came into the island on 5 October 2020, and was placed under mandatory state quarantine. He left the facility on 8 October 2020, before his test results were communicated to him and before he was officially released.
He was placed on $20,000 bail with 1 surety to appear at the St George Magistrate court on Thursday, 5 November 2020.
Office of Commissioner of Police
NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.
Comment on story