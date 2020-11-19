Carriacou Marine Limited clarifies that the last 2 Covid-19 positive cases identified by the Ministry of Health as Cases 35 and 36 did not attend their marina facilities nor are they guests of the marina.

Although both persons were identified as having arrived at the Carriacou Marina, they were never present at our marina but at a completely different location.

Carriacou Marine Limited hopes this clears up any confusion regarding this matter especially persons calling our offices with concerns. We are open for business and remain ready to serve our customers and the general public within the Covid-19 guidelines set out by the Ministry of Health during this pandemic. Thank you.

Carriacou Marine Limited

