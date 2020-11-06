The Ministry of Infrastructure Development and Implementation will commence urgent work on Springs Main Road, St George’s.

In that regard, one lane of the Springs Main Road will be closed from Wednesday, 11 November 2020 to facilitate the construction of a retaining wall, to stabilise a section of the pavement. The general public is advised that the work is planned for 4 weeks.

The Ministry apologises for any inconvenience and anticipates the cooperation of the residents of the area and the general public. The general public is advised to exercise caution when traversing the area.

GIS

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.