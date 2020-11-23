The Senator representing the farming and fishing sectors is calling for better coordination between the tourism sector and the people he represents, following the naming of a new Board of Tourism with no official allocation for agriculture.

“Our farmers and fisherfolks are disappointed by the fact that Government has appointed an 11-member Board of the Grenada Tourism Authority without representation from the agriculture and fisheries sector,” said Senator Roderick St Clair.

The appointment of this Board on 1 November 2020 took place even as the Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation called for deep connections and deepened bonds with agriculture, during her speech to mark Tourism Awareness Month.

At a September 2019 workshop held in Grenada to develop Grenada’s agro-tourism policy, Hon. Clarice Modeste-Curwen was reported as explaining that “the marrying of the two sectors (tourism and agriculture) will not only provide benefits for farmers and fisherfolk, but will also be beneficial for the development of the tourism product.” At the time, the Tourism Minister remarked, “Tourism has deep connections to other critical sectors such as agriculture, energy, fisheries, entertainment and craft.” She went on to say, “In the future, I would like to see the bonds between these two sectors deepen as we seek to provide healthy, fresh foods to our residents and visitors.”

With the exception of Dominica, no Caricom member country has a formal agro-tourism policy or includes an agriculture representative on the tourism authority.

“Food represents roughly 30% of the total tourist expenditure, which implies that there is vast potential for farmers and fisherfolks in Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique to benefit if there is inclusiveness at the highest tables in the agro-tourism value chain. Deepening the connection and bonds means being part of the team that matters and getting to contribute live and first-hand at the policy level. It doesn’t mean sitting on the bench and cheering from the side as bystanders,” Senator St Clair said.

Hon. Roderick J A St Clair

