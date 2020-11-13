The Grenada Medical Association (GMA) denounces the recent actions of the individuals who recently were confirmed to be infected with the Covid-19 virus.

The Association reminds the general public and its members that wanton behaviour such as these do not only place the Grenadian public at risk of spread of the Covid-19 virus, but also undermines the efforts of everyone involved in this fight.

The public and all other stakeholders can be reassured of the Association’s support in the drive to avoid the community spread of Covid-19 and maintain Grenada’s status as a safe destination.

Please continue to practice safe anti-Covid-19 protocols as outlined by the Ministry of Health.

Dr Rachael George-St Bernard,

President – Grenada Medical Association

