by Linda Straker

Grenada is to develop its own model for cultivation, distribution, supply and use of marijuana as it moves forward to enforce aspects of the Caricom Marijuana Commission report, which will result in decriminalising and or legalising of the drug. Marijuana is presently illegal on the law books.

“Just like alcohol, like cigarettes, marijuana days for decriminalising, for legalising is coming too, that is a fact. The question is how it is done, what extent we go in dealing with the law as it relates to that drug use is something that will come forward,” Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell said during a townhall meeting for residents in the constituency of St George’s South.

“Trinidad has done its share. It says you can use a certain level of marijuana at your home with a certain number of trees you can have at home. Barbados has done something different. Dominica has done something different,” he said, referring to the different approaches adopted by regional jurisdiction for the free use and trading of marijuana. “Grenada will be doing its own.” Dr Mitchell reminded the audience that over the years the whole question about the use of marijuana and views of people have changed.

Dr Mitchell who is also the Minister for National Security told the meeting which was broadcast live on television and various social media platforms, that Government established a committee locally to review the Caricom Marijuana Commission report that will guide the country to set the framework for moving forward with the recommendations.

“Right now, a bill is being prepared to look at our interpretation of how we go forward with the whole question of marijuana, what level of decriminalisation that should take place within Grenada, how it is done and what we allow and what we will recommend,” he said. He did not provide a time frame for the legislative change.

“The fact is marijuana is known as a drug; we have to accept that. Cigarette is also known as a drug. Alcohol is also a drug. We don’t have laws against the use of alcohol, we don’t have laws against the use of cigarette but we have laws historical against marijuana,” he said.

Giving the assurance that the public will get the information as decisions are made pertaining to marijuana, he said, “We are moving to decriminalise some aspect about the use of marijuana.”

He indicated that even though the law will change for marijuana use, consideration will be given to protect persons who should not be exposed to second-hand smoke with laws for banning smoking in public.

