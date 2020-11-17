by Linda Straker

Government certificate of entry required from 1 December for all incoming travellers

Website gives online application access for travel entry into Grenada

Incoming travellers minimum quarantine of 7 days

As of 1 December 2020, all incoming travellers to Grenada will be required to show airline representatives at ports of departure, a certificate of entry from Government before they will be allowed to board the aircraft.

At present, all incoming passengers are required to show a negative Covid-19 PCR test and a place for temporary quarantine while they await the result of on island testing before they can mingle with the citizens.

Health Minister Nickolas Steele announced during Tuesday’s post-Cabinet briefing that the entry certificate will be processed in advance and will become mandatory for entry. “This will be absolutely necessary by 1 December. We are asking individuals to begin the processing now; individuals who have already applied can reapply on the system or use they current acceptance and PCR,” he said.

“We are informing IATA and the airlines of our intention and within 10 days the airlines will begin to enforce,” he said while revealing that the Ministry of Health has launched its new web portal for travel into Grenada. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) supports aviation with global standards for airline safety, security, efficiency, and sustainability.

The site is the same address covid19.gov.gd but now it gives online access for the application for travel entry into Grenada. Steele said that the portal and management software for the incoming passengers is a partnership with the Amber Group out of Jamaica.

The Amber Group is providing a comprehensive and interactive website and mobile application which enables participating Governments to pre-approve travellers and control entry into the country while managing the country’s Covid-19 health cases. Amber’s system is described is one of the world’s first technology health-risk, travel authorisation systems.

The software allows for governments to screen visitors before they arrive in a country; enables the linking of initial screening information entered by a visitor to immigration checkpoints and build a secure digital health folder on each person entering the country.

Among other benefits of the software is the ability for authorised officials to digitally record high-risk cases, isolate where necessary and track those who came in close contact with affected persons to better manage risk.

All applicants to Grenada will have to show proof of the PCR test and paid accommodation before the entry certificate is provided electronically. “Once a person does that, they will receive from the ministry from that website an email copy of an entry certificate. This is what will be used to board any aircraft or airline to come to Grenada,” he said.

All persons entering Grenada will have to undergo a minimum quarantine of 7 days.

