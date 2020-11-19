The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) is pleased to announce the appointment of its new eleven-member board of directors, with tourism developer and entrepreneur, Barry Collymore serving as the new Chairman.

The new executive body became official on 1 November, with the mandate to build and execute a revamped tourism framework that will competitively position Pure Grenada with target audiences.

Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Climate Resilience and the Environment Hon. Dr Clarice Modeste-Curwen, expressed her pleasure with the new appointments, “I wish to congratulate the Chairman and his team on their new position as Directors of the GTA. The entire executive body not only represents all of Pure Grenada’s key industry sectors, but also brings a wealth of experience in the tourism industry and knowledge of the Pure Grenada product to the table. I am confident that they will be able to tackle the job at hand as we look to once again bring our industry back to a place of sustainability.”

Other directors appointed to the GTA’s board include:

Lyden Ramdhanny, Deputy Chairman

Desiree Stephen, Permanent Secretary, Ministry Tourism and Civil Aviation Climate Resilience and the Environment

Nicholas George, Grenada Chamber of Commerce

Karen Stiell, Yachting and Marine Sector

Adele Garbutt, Hospitality Sector

Dr Charles Modica, St George’s University

Lotten Haagman, Small hotels and Community Tourism

Marielle Alexander, Tour Operators Representative

Fabian Rock, Carriacou and Petite Martinique Representative

In commenting on the Board the new Chairman stated, “The Grenada Tourism Authority is being asked to restart an Industry which has been crippled by the pandemic. The challenge before us could not be greater, and there is a need for a well coordinated, innovative and thoughtful plan. For the sake of all tourism workers and their families who have been affected by this pandemic, and our guests who can no longer travel, we have to ensure that our plan is executed flawlessly. As one of our first orders of business, the Board has decided to restructure so Directors serve on a volunteer basis for their respective terms. This shows not only a commitment to the task at hand, but a message of solidarity to everyone in the sector affected by this crisis. We will prevail and come out stronger. Our protocols instituted by the Ministry of Health, have kept case rates in Grenada extremely low and this will ensure an even faster rebound for the sector,” said the Chairman.

Tourism Minister Hon. Dr Clarice Modeste-Curwen has sent thank you letters to the outgoing board, commending them for their service. “We thank the outgoing board members for their exceptional support during what has been a challenging year in 2020, after two record-breaking years in 2018 and 2019,” the Minister noted.

Grenada Tourism Authority

