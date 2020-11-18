The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) and the TA Marryshow Community College signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to formalise and deepen their well-established partnership.

The MOU is aimed at enhancing the education of students in the Tourism and Hospitality Department at the College, preparing them for a dynamic future in the Tourism industry. The ceremony took place on Tuesday, 17 November at the TAMCC Hospitality Department.

The MOU formalised a scholarship programme in the Tourism Studies Management programme, guest lectures by the GTA and support for activities such as the department’s international cuisine event. Signing on behalf of the GTA was Chief Executive Officer Patricia Maher. Addressing the gathering on the other benefits of the MOU she said, “There are so many wonderful opportunities in tourism and thanks to this MOU we will be doing internships, seminars, online webinars and well as providing access to CTO opportunities. We will also be awarding you our rising stars, who will be our future leaders in tourism.”

Signing on behalf of the TAMCC was Principal Dr Jeffrey Briton who expressed confidence that the MOU will keep the Tourism and Hospitality education relevant to student and country’s needs. He further stated, “The contribution of the GTA will continue to make an impactful enhancement to the quality of the Tourism and Hospitality curriculum, the student experience, internship placements and students preparation for the workforce.”

GTA Product Development and Research Manager Kirl Hoschtialek reminisced on the years of hard work to bring the Tourism and Hospitality department to the place it is now through collaboration between the college and tourism stakeholders. She reiterated that one of the aims of the programme was to deepen the understanding of tourism and its value to the Grenadian economy. She challenged the students present at the ceremony to be role models and provide excellent customer service in the future for the tourism sector.

GTA

