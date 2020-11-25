The Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development, Religious Affairs and Information recognises the dedication of the Key Universal Past Employees Association Incorporation (New York Chapter) for their continued support to education in Grenada.

6 schools benefitted from materials and equipment including projectors, all-in-one printers, desktop computers, laptops, stationery, a washing machine and a pressure cooker.

The recipients were:

Blessed Sacrament RC

JW Fletcher RC Secondary

Uganda Martyrs RC

St George’s Anglican Junior

Our Lady of Christian Catholic

Vendome RC

Minister for Education, Hon. Emmalin Pierre, commends the kind gesture and looks forward to continued collaboration with the Past Employees of Key Universal and the Ministry of Education.

GIS

