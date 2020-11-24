This GivingTuesday, Reach Within, a local NGO, will inspire generosity by asking people to come together in support of Grenada’s most vulnerable children.

GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement, unleashing the power of people and organisations to transform their communities and their world. GivingTuesday will kick off the generosity season this year by inspiring people to give back on 1 December 2020, and continue through the end of year.

Reach Within joined the GivingTuesday Campaign to help further its mission to create positive outcomes for children, teenagers and young adults in Grenada who have experienced child abuse or abandonment. Proceeds from the campaign will go directly to supporting their therapeutic programs, including a Mobile Crisis Team that will provide mental health support for children during times of crisis.

“Giving Tuesday is an opportunity for people to show up for these kids and teens who have not had the easiest start in life. Yet, through consistent care from adults who are trained in trauma-informed care, they build trust and begin to not only heal but thrive,” said Dr Karen Lawson who founded Reach Within in 2003, in honour of her late husband, Ambassador-at-Large Bartholomew J Lawson. “No amount is too small to make a big difference in someone else’s life. We are so grateful to all who wish to support the work of Reach Within on this GivingTuesday.”

GivingTuesday was launched in 2012 as a simple idea: to create a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past 9 years, this idea has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.

People demonstrate generosity in many ways on GivingTuesday. Whether it’s helping a neighbour or stranger out, showing up for an issue or people you care about, or giving to causes you care about, every act of generosity counts. GivingTuesday has raised billions of dollars for critical causes around the world and gets 21 billion impressions on social media from people and organisations speaking up for the causes that matter to them and encouraging others to get involved in their communities.

“GivingTuesday inspires people all around the world to embrace their power to drive progress around the causes they care about, not just on one day but throughout the year,” said Asha Curran, GivingTuesday’s CEO and co-founder. “With country and community leaders, millions of organisations, and countless givers of all kinds, GivingTuesday is creating a shared space where we can see the radical implications of a more generous world.”

Those who are interested in joining Reach Within’s GivingTuesday initiative can visit reachwithin.org/donate

or follow @reachwithin1. For more details about the GivingTuesday movement, visit the GivingTuesday website (www.givingtuesday.org), Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/GivingTuesday) or follow @GivingTuesday and #GivingTuesday on Twitter.

