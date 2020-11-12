A 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged after a spate of housebreaking incidents in the Mt Gay and River Road (St George) areas.

Mondel Baptiste, alias “Buggy” appeared at the St George’s Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 10 November 2020, where he pleaded guilty to 3 counts of Housebreaking and Stealing and 2 counts of Housebreaking.

He has been remanded to Her Majesty’s Prisons and is due back in Court on 19 November for sentencing.

The incidents occurred between 3-5 November.

Office of Commissioner of Police

