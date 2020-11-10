Party Leader, Franka Alexis-Bernardine and the Executive Committee of the National Democratic Congress congratulate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, the President-elect and Vice President-elect of the United States of America, on their victory in the recently held Presidential Elections.

We are particularly pleased that the Democratic Party, our affiliate political party in the United States, fielded the groundbreaking and ultimately victorious Biden/Harris ticket. By this victory, history was made with the first woman, a woman of colour, elected to the second highest office in the United States; supporting an outstanding career public servant, with over 40 years’ experience. And so, a message of hope and a future with boundless possibilities was communicated to little girls of all ethnicities across America.

Americans, especially those in the West Indian community, and the rest of the free world welcome this change that is expected to cause shifts in approaches to areas of interest to us in the Caribbean. These areas include but are not limited to overcoming Covid-19, addressing climate change and racial equality and improving immigration and trade policies.

We wish the incoming Biden/Harris administration best wishes and every success in its undertakings.

We salute you as you commence the important unifying job of “building back better,” which would certainly benefit all Americans and Caribbean-Americans who call the USA home and Diaspora.

Franka Alexis-Bernardine

Party Leader

National Democratic Congress (Grenada)

