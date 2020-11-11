St George’s University’s (SGU) priority is to align with Grenada’s government on all the public health measures that will keep its residents safe and healthy amid the global pandemic.

SGU continues to support the Grenada General Hospital with critical medical equipment and donations to deal with any potential outbreak of the disease.

Campus operations have been modified to strongly reinforce social distancing practices and other health measures. We remain vigilant and frequently inform our students, faculty, and staff to adhere to Grenada’s Public Health (Covid-19) Regulations.

St George’s University wishes to confirm that none of the recently reported cases of Covid-19 are SGU employees, faculty, or students on our True Blue campus.

SGU

