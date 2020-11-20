Prime Minister, Dr the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell said it will not be wise to host Carriacou Carnival in February 2021.

During an interview with Shaggy on WEE FM Wednesday morning, Dr Mitchell said while there is no evidence of community spread in Grenada, we must continue to take all precautions. Dr Mitchell said Spicemas 2021 will also have to be carefully considered.

He acknowledged the importance of carnival as the country’s premier cultural activity but noted that any activity promoting mass gathering on the scale that carnival does, goes contrary to the recommended protocols and would constitute a potential risk.

Dr Mitchell said, “We have to be mindful of what is happening with the Covid-19 pandemic and be guided accordingly. While there may be a vaccine on the market by 2021, we will need to consult with stakeholders and the people in general before making a final decision on Spicemas 2021. However, with respect to Carriacou, I think we can agree now that carnival in Carriacou in February 2021 is not wise.”

The Prime Minister noted that Trinidad and Tobago which has one of the region’s biggest carnivals, has also confirmed that it will not host the festivities in February 2021.

GIS

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.