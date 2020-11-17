One person is in police custody assisting with investigation into a homicide that occurred on Monday, 16 November 2020, at Paraclete, St Andrew.

Initial investigations revealed that an altercation arose over missing monies, which resulted in the accused man inflicting a single stab wound to Rodel Celestine, 34 years, Labourer of Paraclete, St Andrew, resulting in his death.

Celestine was pronounced dead at the Princess Alice Hospital, Mirabeau, St Andrew.

Police investigations continue.

Office of Commissioner of Police

