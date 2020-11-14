The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force advises the general public that in response to the increased volume of persons seeking driver’s licences, the Department has taken the decision to facilitate the practical driving exam for “B” class only, on Saturday, 28 November 2020, in the parish of St Andrew.

Interested driving instructors and students are invited to register with the Licencing and Inspection Centre at Pearls Air Strip (Pearls, St Andrew) on the morning of 28 November between the hours of 7 am and 8 am.

Further details would be provided if required at the time of registration.

Examination commences at 8 am and ends at 2 pm. The practical exam would be conducted at Pearls, St Andrew.

Persons are also reminded to pay their exam fee.

Covid-19 protocols will be in effect. Future consultation is being considered with other instructors.

Office of Commissioner of Police

