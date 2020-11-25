Preparations for the 2021 Budget have shifted into high gear with the Ministry of Finance, Economic and Physical Development, Public Utilities and Energy now finalising preparations for the presentation of the 2021 Budget on 2 December 2020.

This year’s theme is: Towards Vision 2035: Recovery, Transformation, and Resilience.

The Covid-19 pandemic has presented some unique challenges for the Grenadian economy. As a consequence, Government sought recommendations from the various sectoral sub-committees on rebuilding the economy post Covid-19, and held wide consultation with key stakeholders in deciding on the key priorities, programmes and actions going forward.

The Government wishes to thank all those who participated in these engagements.

The 2021 Budget is informed by these recommendations and feedback.

One of the strategic priorities emerging from the conversation with stakeholders is the need for a speedy recovery that is both robust and inclusive.

With just one week to budget day, the Ministry of Finance is ensuring all legislative requirements are met for the timely presentation in Parliament by Finance Minister, Hon. Gregory Bowen.

Due to the social distancing protocol put in place to guard against the potential spread of Covid-19, there will be a reduction in the number of persons who can be accommodated in the Parliament building.

However, the budget presentation will be broadcast live from 10 am on GIS TV, Channel 22, and streamed on the GIS Facebook page.

