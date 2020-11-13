The Ministry of Infrastructure Development, Transport and Implementation is pleased to announce that repairs work to 60 feet of retaining wall and 310 feet of rigid pavement have been completed at Marrast Hill.

The general public is advised that Marrast Hill is scheduled to re-open for vehicular traffic on Sunday, 15 November, 2020 at 6 am.

The Ministry of Infrastructure Development extends heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the general public for their continued cooperation, patience and support to this process.

GIS

