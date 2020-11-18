The Ministry of Infrastructure Development, Transport and Implementation has commenced work on Building 3 of the St George’s Market.

In this regard, concrete trucks will be mobilised on Thursday, 19 November 2020. As a result, traffic will be re-routed from the junction of Halifax Street and Hillsborough Street from 9:30 am.

Taxis operating from that section of Halifax Street will be allowed to operate from Upper Granby Street.

The Ministry of Infrastructure Development apologises for any inconvenience and anticipates the cooperation of business owners and the general public.

The general public is advised to exercise caution when traversing the area.

GIS

