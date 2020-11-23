Resident British Commissioner to Grenada, Wendy Freeman is assuring of her government’s commitment to completing development programmes in Grenada and Carriacou, despite the adverse effects of Covid-19.

Freeman recently paid a visit to Carriacou to meet with partners and stakeholders to discuss both ongoing and future engagement possibilities.

At a site visit to the Princess Royal Hospital, the British Commissioner said following a visit by former UK Prime Minister David Cameron in 2015, the British Government currently has a £33 million programme in Grenada which covers a wide variety of projects such as strengthening health care facilities and a Youth Skills Development Programme at the TA Marryshow Community College (TAMCC) and New Life Organisation (NEWLO).

Under the British Government Programme, upgrading the water and sewage system in St George’s and the Western Main Road Corridor from St George to St Mark will come on stream early 2021.

Commissioner Freeman noted that Carriacou is presently benefiting from 2 of five projects in Grenada: upgrading of the Princess Royal Hospital and the Hillsborough Health Centre, as part of the Smart Health Care Facilities initiative by the UK and PAHO Caribbean /WHO which is geared towards making health care facilities across the Caribbean SAFE, SMART and GREEN.

Both projects are in the tune of US $3.3 million and entail improving structural and operational aspects such as security, back-up power and water reserves, ease of access by the physically challenged, water efficiency, waste minimisation and management and other upgrades.

During her visit Freeman met with Minister for Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs & Local Government Hon. Kindra Maturine-Stewart; Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs Rholda Quamnia, Administrator at the Princess Royal Hospital, Representative of the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) in Carriacou and several non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs

