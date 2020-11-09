by Linda Straker

Based on the log registry of people entering and using the services offered at restaurants visited by Grenada’s latest laboratory confirmed Covid-19 cases, dozens of people will be placed in quarantine and be tested for the disease which has infected and caused the death of millions globally.

“They include staff at restaurants,” Health Minister Nickolas Steele confirmed on Monday, 9 November 2020, hours after the Ministry of Health publicly disclosed through a news release disseminated by the Government Information Service (GIS) confirmed that Grenada’s cases have increased to 32.

The contact tracing team are currently tabulating the people who were directly and indirectly exposed through the new cases.

“A medical doctor and his wife, who arrived in Grenada from the United States on Sunday, November 1st has been laboratory diagnosed by the Ministry of Health as Grenada’s 31st and 32nd cases of Covid-19,” said the news release.

“The two individuals, ages 65 and 53, were approved for home quarantine, and received their PCR tests on Thursday, November 5th, as per the protocols of Grenada. While awaiting their results, the individuals left their home and visited four restaurant facilities in the South of the Island,” the release said.

Without confirming if the individuals are asymptomatic or displaying symptoms, the release said that health officials immediately moved to isolate the couple upon confirmation of their positive test results and the relevant steps for following through were enforced.

“The restaurants were immediately informed, and the contact tracing team was also instantly engaged to source and quarantine all potential contacts of the couple. The restaurant managers have provided the logs that they are required to keep of all guests, and those have proven crucial in the tracking process.” The release reassures the public that every effort is employed to find and isolate anyone who may have been exposed.

The 2 individuals have been transferred to state-approved isolation and are being actively monitored. The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) was notified of the violation, as per the dictates of the Emergency Regulations of Grenada enacted during this ongoing pandemic.

The Quarantine (Covid-19) regulations provide for individuals who are guilty of violating the quarantine regulations to a fine of EC$10,000 or 6 months in prison. To date, 3 people have been charged and one was fined EC$3,000 to be paid forthwith. The other 2 are awaiting trial in the magistrate’s court.

The Ministry said its ongoing responsibilities are to advance mechanisms to guard the borders, quarantine, monitor, test and trace, and to continue to educate the public on all things related to Covid-19, but the public’s assistance in all these areas is pivotal for success.

“As always, the Ministry of Health underscores the importance of personal responsibility in containing this disease. Individuals must take ownership of their health and that of others by being mindful of their actions — practising good hygiene, maintaining physical distancing of at least six feet, wearing a mask in public, and adhering to all the protocols mandated for the preservation of health and safety,” the release said.

