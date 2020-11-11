by Linda Straker

One of the 4 restaurants that were visited by Grenada’s latest Covid-19 cases was unable to provide health officials with a ‘visitor use of service’ logbook for contact tracing purposes. Thus, the memory of staff and the individuals are the alternative means to contact persons who were at this establishment.

“One of the establishments was not following the protocol at that point in time and therefore the risk of exposure is considered to be quite high,” said Dr Shawn Charles, current Acting Chief Medical Officer in the Ministry of Health. “The establishment failed us,” he added.

As part of measures to control and contain the spread of Covid-19 since resuming to a state of normalcy following the lockdown of the country, businesses are required to comply with a number of protocols to resume and continue operations.

Restaurants are required to keep a log of all individuals using the facility. The information includes temperature testing, name, and contact information. Describing the failure by the establishment as disappointing, Health Minister Nickolas Steele said that all establishments with permission to operate will be reviewed, and some will be shut down for non-compliance.

“There are institutions that have received the certificate and are not complying, and we find that happening closer to the wee hours; like in this instance it’s late night and they push the envelope. There will be stricter enforcement of that, and institutions will be closed,” he said.

“I am putting out a warning to institutions, those that are non-compliant will be closed for an extended period until you can show that you have done the training and meet the compliance.” Steele called on citizens to only use facilities that keep logbooks.

38 people are currently in quarantine awaiting Covid-19 PCR testing because of the breach done by the latest Covid-19 cases, one of whom is a medical doctor. Charles said the 2 are displaying mild to no symptoms and they are in a Government quarantine facility.

The two people who are 53 and 65 years respectively, were in-home quarantine when they breached the regulations while awaiting the result of their second PCR test. They tested negative upon arrival at the Maurice Bishop International Airport (MBIA).

Breach of Covid-19 quarantine regulations is a criminal offence and carries a maximum fine of EC$10,000 or 6 months imprisonment.

