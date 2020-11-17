2020 would have seen the Rotary Club of Grenada’s 12th annual Carols by Candlelight event. Due to the pandemic however, the Club, with approval from the Ministry of Health, will host a significantly adjusted version of the event aptly named ‘Christmas at the Point’.

‘Christmas at the Point – when the sun sets the wonder begins-’ will be held at Quarantine Point Recreational Park from Sunday, 22 November until Sunday, 3 January 2021 with nightly, light attractions for families and friends during the holiday season. The park and its attractions will open nightly from 5:30 pm to midnight. This way, patrons can still experience the beauty of the park without crowding and in contrast to the historical format of the main event being held on one night.

‘Christmas at the Point’ will feature the much anticipated and even grander Monica Benoit Christmas Wonderland of Lights display; movie nights in the park; reruns of previous concerts along with specialty foods, bar and other attractions. This will all be done in a safe, approved, Covid-compliant space.

2020 marks the 6th year that Monica Benoit, now 96 years of age, and her family will loan their magnificent Christmas light display to Rotary’s Carols by Candlelight. This year, the family will extend the light display in scope over several acres of Quarantine Point Park. And will include the Falling Meteor Entrance Tunnel; musical displays, snow zone, suspended icicle lights, tree lights, inflatables and pyramid holiday trees.

Joan Ashby, daughter of Monica Benoit, noted that since early October the Benoit family have been supervising the design and technical team creating the layout, and are very excited about sharing the lights, and continuing their matriarch’s legacy of community service. “We fully appreciate the importance of activities like these which serve as a way to relieve stress, get some fresh air, stay active in support of health and wellness. And what a better way to support the Spirit of the Season in a safe and Covid-compliant environment.” said Ashby during a site visit to Quarantine Park last week.

Patrons will recall the Benoit family outdoor Christmas light display at their family home near the Sugar Mill roundabout that became a holiday landmark attracting visitors by bus loads from nearby neighbourhoods and further afield.

Rotary Club of Grenada President, Henry Joseph said “Christmas at the Point will be of great benefit to visiting families who seek a safe outdoor environment for recreation where they can maintain social distance and at the same time celebrate the Spirit of Christmas surrounding these magical lights that they have grown to love”.

He also reiterated that this event will raise funds for Rotary’s continued work in the community and for the maintenance of Quarantine Point Recreational Park. The Club will soon announce weekly programme of events to be rolled out for the duration of the season. Patrons are encouraged to follow the ‘Christmas at the Point Facebook event page and Rotary Club of Grenada’s Instagram page for more information and weekly schedule updates.

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.