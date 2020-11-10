25 boxes of swimsuits and swim gear made their way to Grenada this week with the help of the Sandals Foundation.

In August, a campaign was mounted by Grenada Youth Adventurers (GYA) to buy over a thousand swimsuits for Grenadian children. Although successful, the task of getting all the donations to the island from the United States seemed huge.

A call was made to Deleon Forrester, Public Relations Manager, Sandals Grenada and Sandals Foundation Ambassador with a plea for help. The quick and helpful response of “Yes” was met with overwhelming gratitude from those involved. Forrester said, “We are always happy to support the “Get Grenada Swimming” programme and its effort to teach life saving skills to children here on the island. Our sponsorship of curriculum development strengthens the capacity of swim instructors and the provision of these swimsuits will encourage more Grenadian children to get out and swim.”

“Get Grenada Swimming” is incredibly grateful to the Sandals Foundation for providing the needed transport to Grenada and clearing all the items for them, saving hundreds of dollars. The swimsuits and gear will be distributed though the Saturday free lesson programs. If an organisation feels they need swimsuits, they may be in touch with Deb Eastwood at the contact info below. In addition to the swim gear, some lifeguarding equipment, very much needed, was also transported.

“Get Grenada Swimming” is an initiative to teach 8,000 children to swim over a period of 5 years. Started in 2017, the NGO will achieve their target next year, despite the slowdown in lessons because of the coronavirus. Although school programmes have not started back up, there are 9 locations giving free community swim lessons on Saturdays with several more to come back on board in January. They invite children and adults alike to attend.

Saturday Free Lessons

Bathway 9 – 11 am -David/Linda Wright 442-0495 (Will start back up in January)

Birchgrove, at Mello’s Complex: 9 am with Lovell Alexander 416-1226

St David, Grenada Marine, Corinth 9 – 11 am at, Catherine John 458-3474

Grand Anse 9 – 11 am in front of Umbrellas – Deb Eastwood 404-5237

Grand Mal 10 am – 12 pm in front of the Go Cool Steps – Camme Roberts 417-8399

Gouyave 10 am – 12 pm in front of fish market – Sharm Ashton 421-6702

Waltham Beach 2 – 4 pm – Korah Ashby 410-0208

Sauteurs Breakwater 9 – 10 am – Damani Bruno 410-2394

Petite Martinique 1-2 pm, Sundays 2 – 3 pm – Erine Benjamin 421-9383

Please go to www.getgrenadaswimming for more information or call Deb Eastwood at 404-5237 or [email protected]

