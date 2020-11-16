The Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development, Religious Affairs and Information invites parents, guardians and staff of the Brizan and Happy Hill Pre-schools to a consultation, scheduled for 5 pm on Tuesday, 17 November 2020 at the Beausejour Community Centre.

The purpose of the consultation is to discuss plans for the accommodation of students of the Brizan and Happy Hill Pre-schools in the newly constructed pre-school facility at Beausejour, St George.

Stakeholders are asked to make a special effort to attend and to be on time. The Ministry looks forward to engaging with all participants in this upcoming consultation.

GIS

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.