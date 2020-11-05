The National Democratic Congress finds it objectionable that face masks, branded with the image of Kate Lewis, the Member of Parliament for St Andrew North East, were distributed to primary school children in that Constituency, and then the MP posed for photo ops with the children wearing the masks.

The decision to make and distribute branded masks to be worn by children, is an indication of the extent to which decency and morals are abandoned by some for political mileage.

The NDC condemns this flagrant exploitation of our young children, who are not of voting age and calls for an unreserved apology from Ms. Lewis, followed by her resignation as Minister in the Prime Minister’s Ministry with responsibility for Youth Development. By this egregious act, Lewis has demonstrated that she is unfit to hold this portfolio.

All Grenadians should join with the NDC in strongly condemning this abuse of our children. It is unacceptable that children and vulnerable people can be used in such an appalling and opportunistic manner.

When the Bahamian Youth Minister similarly conducted herself, not only was she disciplined, but Prime Minister Hubert Minnis and other Government MPs publicly apologised. We call on the leadership of the New National Party (NNP) to publicly state their disapproval of this action and to condemn such exploitation of our children.

We accept that there are suitable occasions when our public figures will appropriately interact with our children and that some of these interactions may be photographed, but this level of exploitation is an unfortunate and should never reoccur.

NDC

