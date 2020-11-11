by Perry C Douglas

We are now living in a knowledge-based economy. We need leadership that can develop real policy and can drive our economy and civilization forward, during a time of profound change.

We can’t allow ourselves to continually get fooled by the same old stories, from men more interested in holding on to power than in cultivating the nation’s prosperity path forward.

Autocratic China…could gain clout over the global renewable power system because of its dominance in the manufacturing of renewable energy technologies and components. “Today Chinese firms produce 72% of the world’s solar modules, 69% of its lithium-ion batteries and 45% of its wind turbines” (The Economist, “The New Energy Order”). According to the article China also controls much of the refining of minerals critical to clean energy. While the US has been distracted by the Trump reality show over the last four years, China has smartly established its footing towards the future domination of the energy transition in countries like Grenada and the entire Caribbean region in general.

This week’s article in The Economist, points out that any Chinese rapprochement with America due to the election of Biden, should be understood as only cleverly buying time while China races to become stronger. “China’s rulers are not hiding their worldview, which is based on the idea that only the powerful are treated with respect” the article states. This is all very consistent with the Chinese plan: the “Belt-and-Road” global initiative; which it seems that Grenada’s leadership has not been enlightened to as yet. I encourage readers to review the Chinese “Belt-and-Road” global initiative critically for themselves, including all of the relevant associated commentary and evidence on the topic.

It’s virtually an inevitable outcome that unless intelligent leadership rises up, with real economic countermeasures to China—you can begin to picture a future for Grenada…as a return to the past—a colonial past!

Real leadership is crucial at this critical juncture in time, serious and highly skilled people who know what they are doing must be brought to the forefront. The vital need to prepare proactively for the new renewable energy age, and its geopolitical landscape shifts, must be given top priority.

The shift away from fossil fuels to renewables is accelerating more each day. Decision-makers, not only in Grenada but throughout the Caribbean Region must begin to anticipate and navigate through this rapidly changing energy landscape.

Investors and entrepreneurs are best at commercialising new ideas, but facilitative government policy can play a key and transformative role too. The more economic activity produced, the more likely it is that global capital markets will notice Grenada; and institutional investors always find their way to good financial opportunities anywhere in the world. Particularly more so nowadays as global pension funds and alike have the mandate to put a meaningful portion of their investment portfolios into climate change mitigation technologies, and projects. More and more companies and billionaire-backed funds are eyeing up climate-friendly investments in less developed regions around the world. There are great transformative opportunities and billions of investment dollars to be had in this world today, which could leapfrog Grenada’s economy and bend its prosperity curve steeply upwards. However, without bold thinking, qualified and skilled people to develop, articulate, and execute a vision, Grenada’s curve will continue to be one of poverty, with a steep downward trajectory.

A final example to share has to do with agriculture. Improved technologies and methodologies have led to improved efficiency and commercialization over many years. As world populations continue to increase and land becomes scarcer, the ability of nations like Grenada to achieve food security and grow export markets is becoming increasingly out of reach. Nevertheless, there still is a path to profit for small island farmers through the coupling of renewable energy capacity like solar, and AI (Artificial Intelligence) technologies. Small but sophisticated farmers around the world are turning to AI to yield healthier crops, control pests, monitor soil and growing condition, and more. AI data tools are being utilized intelligently for sales and marketing, finding new global markets, (global direct marketing of organic spices would be a natural one for the ‘spice-isle’) and guiding the entrepreneur farmer to the higher demanded crops and trending products around the world.

Of critical importance, AI combined with renewable energy is being used to help farmers control more of the supply chain and enhance profit. The predictive capabilities of AI can also be utilized to establish relationships and run trade operations with retailers anywhere in the world. Any motivated small farmer, sitting right here in Grenada, and with a smartphone can use intelligent technologies to their competitive advantage.

Holistically, the entire Caribbean Region must set broad strategic goals to diversify the economy with digital products and services, bolster food security, increase food product exports through agricultural innovation, expand healthcare services reach through virtual technologies, and attract foreign investment while driving towards a zero-emissions based Green Growth Economy.

Nevertheless, we the people, still must become our own policy advocators, encourage transparency, innovation, and entrepreneurship within our society. We cannot leave it to others as it is our responsibility to take ownership of your own lives, our future. We the people must pressure the government and use the power of public opinion and the vote to move leaders into action, and this country forward. Align socioeconomic structures and investment within the energy and digital transition era simultaneously. Diversify and strengthen international alliances and co-operation to our advantages. Time to stand up for ourselves and demand more out of our leaders, and ourselves. Demand strategies, concrete and measurable actions that can lead to a more prosperous future for Grenadians.

Demand leadership that can establish credibility on the global stage…leaders who can promote sustainable economic growth effectively. For example, Joe Biden’s victory is going to expand US climate policy more aggressively, globally, as Mr. Biden has pledged US$2trn in climate-related spending over four years. Grenada, is right in the US backyard, must get into the climate mitigation mix and present renewable energy business investment strategies and get some of those $US. Leaders who can strengthen our democratic institutions and the rule of law, while meaningfully improving the livelihoods and overall socioeconomic health of this nation.

However, at the end of the day, real effective change comes down to what the people do about it, do we remain passive or do we step up and begin to write their own story? Because the story is not going to write itself.

We must work with sophistication to dismantle old legacy systems of the past. We must engineer our own environment, backbone technology infrastructure to create the winning conditions; awaken to a higher state of consciousness, with honesty, putting applied intelligence ecosystems to work, for our economic benefit.

