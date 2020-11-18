Beginning on 1 December 2020, all travellers to Grenada will be required to complete an online application in order to receive a Pure Safe Travel Authorisation Certificate to enter Grenada.

The Government of Grenada, through the Ministry of Health, has partnered with the Amber Group, a technology company headquartered in Jamaica, to create a comprehensive, user-friendly, secure and efficient online application that will enhance the border protocols for entry into Grenada.

The certificate is a health clearance authorisation to enter Grenada, and is similar in intent to the forms that have been used by travellers so far, to enter the country. The difference with this new system is that it is interactive and inclusive, requiring that all health and other relevant information be entered and submitted digitally.

The process is also easier and less time-consuming. Incoming passengers will also be able to upload their certified negative test results onto the form for one complete and secure submission. Each individual must complete an application, even if travelling as part of a group.

The application, which also makes provisions for quarantine requests and confirmed flight information, must be submitted at least 48 hours prior to departure to Grenada. Once approved, the individual will receive a digital Pure Safe Travel Authorisation Certificate for travel to Grenada. A record of the certificate in printed or electronic form must be retained by the traveller for presentation to the travel agents at the check-in counter from their point of origin.

The health clearance certificate is an authorisation to travel to Grenada. Travellers will still be screened on arrival, and processed through immigration. Official entry into Grenada will only be granted by Health and Immigration officials at the point of entry.

The Ministry of Health reassures the public that the Pure Safe Travel Authorisation is one added layer of security, designed to further protect the Tri-Island State from an outbreak of Covid-19.

The travel authorisation portal can be accessed utilising the link covid.gov.gd. Effective, 1 December 2020, all travellers will be required to present the certificate at the airport.

GIS

