by Linda Straker

First known cases in Carriacou are 2 males arrived from Martinique

All yachts entering Grenada must register on Sailclear.com

Sailclear.com is developed and run by Caribbean Customs Law Enforcement Council

Two individuals on a yacht quarantined in a marina in the Grenadine island of Carriacou, one of the islands under Grenada’s jurisdiction, are among the 3 latest Covid-19 laboratory-confirmed cases.

“Today, Wednesday, November 18th 2020, the Ministry of Health confirmed three new cases of Covid-19. This brings the total number of laboratory-diagnosed cases in Grenada to 36. Thirty of those cases have been medically cleared and only six are active,” said a news release from the Ministry of Health.

Case 34 is a 62-year old male who arrived in Grenada from the USA on American Airlines on 14 November. He was PCR tested as per protocols and remains in quarantine; cases 35 and 36 are two males on a yacht. They are ages 63 and 64 respectively and are the first known cases in Carriacou.

“They arrived at the Carriacou Marina on November 12th from Martinique and have been quarantined on their yacht, with two others. They were tested on the 16th and found to be positive. The entire yacht remains in quarantine,” said the release which urged residents of Carriacou to maintain caution in their daily activities and practices. “There is no reason for public panic.” The release disclosed that the 6 active cases from 30 to 36 are asymptomatic, and remain in quarantine, awaiting further testing and medical clearance.

All yachts entering Grenada must register on Sailclear.com which is the region-wide advance notification system for yachts, developed and run by Caribbean Customs Law Enforcement Council.

Once necessary documentation within Sailclear.com is complete, it is automatically sent through to Grenada Customs and Immigration. Yachts are not allowed to enter into Grenada if they do not register on Sailclear.com.

On arrival into Grenada territorial waters, a yacht must anchor in the Quarantine Zone. All crew must dinghy in for the health screening and present a copy of a negative PCR test and a copy of check out papers from the country of departure.

The crew will have to be tested on the island after the 4th day and the result will determine continued quarantine or approval to mingle with citizens.

