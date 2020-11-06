British Airways (BA) and Virgin Atlantic Airways (VAA) have announced final flights from Grenada ahead of the new lockdown period announced for the United Kingdom.

However, officials from both airlines say flights are scheduled to resume to the destination in early December after the 4-week lockdown period.

Virgin Atlantic’s last flight to Grenada before the UK lockdown was Thursday, 5 November while British Airways’ last flight is carded for Wednesday, 11 November. British Airways from London Gatwick and Virgin Atlantic flying from Heathrow, the first long haul flights to Grenada since March were specially welcomed by the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) at the Maurice Bishop International Airport in the last week of October.

In addressing the fluid situation, CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) Patricia Maher commented, “We are actively engaged with both airlines on the future resumption of flights to Grenada. We look forward to partnering with the airlines to bring more visitors to Pure Grenada, the Spice of the Caribbean, in December and for 2021.”

Grenada Tourism Authority

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.