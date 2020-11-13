On Monday, 16 November 2020, US Embassy Bridgetown will resume processing routine B1/B2 (non-immigrant tourist and business) visas. The first interview appointment date available will be 1 December.

At this time, US Embassy Bridgetown is only able to interview citizens and permanent residents within its Eastern Caribbean consular district. Individuals residing outside of the Eastern Caribbean should not attempt to travel to Barbados for the purpose of applying for a US visa. Please be aware that any applicants residing outside of Barbados but within the Eastern Caribbean who wish to schedule an in-person interview, must strictly adhere to all immigration and health protocols instituted by the Government of Barbados. A visa appointment at the US Embassy does not allow for violation of required quarantine or isolation.

All applicants must wear a facial covering while inside the Embassy and adhere to posted instructions about health safety including social distancing and the use of hand sanitiser. Any applicant experiencing flu-like symptoms including fever should not appear for the scheduled interview.

Please note that the processing of all other non-immigrant visa categories (E, L, H1B, J, etc.) may still be affected by Presidential Proclamation suspension or may not have resumed routine service. Student visas are currently being processed. The Machine Readable Visa fee, if already paid, remains valid until 31 December 2021 to allow all applicants to schedule and attend a visa appointment.

To schedule a visa appointment, please visit barbados.usvisa-info.com or visit the US Embassy website bb.usembassy.gov.

US Embassy Bridgetown

