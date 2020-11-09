Position: Operations Coordinator
Location: Grenada
Summary:
To coordinate and deliver excellent ground support services; professionally represent the company when interacting with customers, vendors and authorities and ensure compliance with all safety, security and other company standards.
Primary Responsibilities:
- Communicates with customers via telephone, fax, e-mail, air to ground radio and in person.
- Greets customers and facilitates customer requests such as fuel, catering, hotel accommodations, ground transportation, etc. in a friendly and timely manner.
- Resolves customer queries and complaints regarding the Company’s services or products.
- Tracks aircraft arrivals/departures and facilitates prompt line services.
- Marshals in, parks and chocks arriving aircraft and marshals out departing aircraft.
- Assists customers with loading and unloading baggage.
- Transports guests, crews, and others to/from various airport locations utilizing company resources according to company policy.
- Tracks and documents all fuel and other sales, maintains records, completes accurate reports & paperwork and submits them to appropriate departments/individuals in a timely manner.
- Handles cash and credit within ethical and company standards.
- Works overtime or to flexible schedules as required to include nights, holidays and weekends.
- Complies with all company policies and procedures, including those related to customer service standards, safety and security.
- Performs general and aviation security tasks as required.
- Monitors Operational and Suite Service emails and activities to ensure smooth operation.
Requirements:
- A minimum of 5 years Customer Service experience preferred, preferably in the aviation or hospitality industry.
- Prior experience in an airport environment a plus.
- Highly organized and capable of working under pressure.
- Proficient in Microsoft office site especially Excel.
- Excellent interpersonal, oral and written skills.
- Customer service oriented.
Position: Concierge
Location: Grenada
Summary:
To enhance the guest experience by delivering excellent customer care; anticipating customer needs; ensuring lounge facilities are immaculate and fully functional at all times and ensuring services are delivered in a friendly and professional manner.
Primary Responsibilities:
- Acts as host/hostess to IAM Jet Centre guests; serve beverages and other food items.
- Greets customers and facilitates customer requests in a friendly and timely manner
- Anticipates and addresses the service needs of all guests, to ensure their comfort and satisfaction.
- Services all Jet Centre areas, in line with company policy
- Maintains high standards of cleanliness and presentation in all and customer areas
- Monitors and periodically refreshes customer areas, including bathrooms and lounges, throughout the day, making special effort to do so when guests are present
- Restocks stationery, food items, condiments and linens as needed; ensuring all cutlery/crockery needs are in good condition and readily available
- Ensures all lounge facilities and equipment are adequately maintained and in immaculate condition.
- Promptly reports any maintenance, safety, security concerns to the General Manager.
- Provides Concierge with regular updates on matters relating to facilities, equipment, supplies, etc.
- Conducts/ schedules inventory checks when scheduled or necessary
- Ability to work flexible schedules including weekends, holidays and nights.
- Monitor emails and handle calls re customer queries and updates.
- Handle scheduling where necessary in relation to guests lounge accommodations.
- Liaise with flight operators as required.
- Transport guests, crews and others from various airport locations as required.
Requirements:
- A minimum of 5 years Customer Service experience preferred, preferably in the aviation or hospitality industry.
- Prior experience in an airport environment a plus.
- Highly organized and capable of working under pressure.
- Proficient in Microsoft office site especially Excel.
- Excellent interpersonal, oral and written skills.
- Customer service oriented.
Submit applications to [email protected] on or before 20 November 2020. Kindly note that only suitable applications will be acknowledged.
