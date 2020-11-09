Position: Concierge

Location: Grenada

Summary:

To enhance the guest experience by delivering excellent customer care; anticipating customer needs; ensuring lounge facilities are immaculate and fully functional at all times and ensuring services are delivered in a friendly and professional manner.

Primary Responsibilities:

Acts as host/hostess to IAM Jet Centre guests; serve beverages and other food items.

Greets customers and facilitates customer requests in a friendly and timely manner

Anticipates and addresses the service needs of all guests, to ensure their comfort and satisfaction.

Services all Jet Centre areas, in line with company policy

Maintains high standards of cleanliness and presentation in all and customer areas

Monitors and periodically refreshes customer areas, including bathrooms and lounges, throughout the day, making special effort to do so when guests are present

Restocks stationery, food items, condiments and linens as needed; ensuring all cutlery/crockery needs are in good condition and readily available

Ensures all lounge facilities and equipment are adequately maintained and in immaculate condition.

Promptly reports any maintenance, safety, security concerns to the General Manager.

Provides Concierge with regular updates on matters relating to facilities, equipment, supplies, etc.

Conducts/ schedules inventory checks when scheduled or necessary

Ability to work flexible schedules including weekends, holidays and nights.

Monitor emails and handle calls re customer queries and updates.

Handle scheduling where necessary in relation to guests lounge accommodations.

Liaise with flight operators as required.

Transport guests, crews and others from various airport locations as required.

Requirements:

A minimum of 5 years Customer Service experience preferred, preferably in the aviation or hospitality industry.

Prior experience in an airport environment a plus.

Highly organized and capable of working under pressure.

Proficient in Microsoft office site especially Excel.

Excellent interpersonal, oral and written skills.

Customer service oriented.

Submit applications to [email protected] on or before 20 November 2020. Kindly note that only suitable applications will be acknowledged.