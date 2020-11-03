The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) was established by the PURC Act No. 20 of 2016. The Act speaks generally to public utilities but hitherto only the electricity sector has come under the purview of the PURC.

The Commission is seeking a highly-skilled individual to join our multidisciplinary team of technical and professional staff, involved in undertaking complex and demanding activities required to satisfy its role as regulator of the electricity sector, and in fulfilment of its mandate.

Functional Relationships: The Technical Officer – Engineering will be responsible for developing technical and performance standards for public utilities, monitoring performance against standards, and related studies to support the Commission in the fulfilment of its duties.

Experience: 5 years in a position involving management and supervision of activities related to the electricity or other similar industry. Experience in regulatory engineering and public utilities will be considered an asset.

Qualifications: Applicants must possess a bachelor’s degree in Engineering (although candidates with an alternative qualification but exceptional experience would also be considered). A master’s degree and/or training in utility regulation would be considered an asset.

Responsibilities:

Develop system and procedures within the commission to enforce the standard with respect to quality, continuity and reliability of service by licensees. Gathering and processing of relevant data/statistics/information for the Commission as may be necessary for the roles and functions of the Commission to support the conclusions, recommendations and decisions of the Commission. Formulate or recommend performance standards for utilities for approval by the commission. Provide input to the CEO on consumer complaint matters pertaining to engineering and tariff aspect of utility. Support the Commission in preparing approach papers, position papers, response to policies that may serve towards formulating the advice to the Minister on behalf of the Commission. Provide recommendations or approvals for power purchase agreements between independent power producers and utilities. Provide recommendation to the Commission on approvals for power purchase agreements between Independent Power Producers and utilities. Review sustainability and expansion plans submitted by the utilities including the outputs from load studies, demand forecasts as required for utilities’ system and financial planning and provide necessary inputs to the Commission. Study emergent engineering practices which would contribute to improvements in service standards and operational efficiency. Develop/revise technical and commercial performance standards for utilities. Participating in all work-related activities of the Commission. Perform other related functions that may be assigned from time to time.

All applications should include a cover letter, updated CV, the names of 2 references, and should be addressed to:

Chief Executive Officer

Public Utilities Regulatory Commission

Queens Park

St George

Persons can also respond by email to [email protected] or mailed to:

Public Utilities Regulatory Commission

P O Box 2443

St George’s

Grenada

The closing date for applications is 18 November 2020.

PURC

