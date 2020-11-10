The rich composite culture of the Caribbean infused with the flavour of Grenada, is brilliantly highlighted with the release of Yello Media Group’s 2021 directories.

Regional Sales Manager Vanetta Charlemagne said beginning with a cover that boasts the vivid brushstrokes of Jamil Frank, a young visual artist from Carriacou, the new directories captured the rich culture of the Caribbean as embodied in its music, food, art, language and people.

“Sun, Sand, Sea and Soca? We’re all of those things and more! Caribbean people are a composite of characteristics that converge to create our rich culture. Yello Grenada wants to highlight not only aspects of Grenadian culture, but of the Caribbean as a whole. So, the 2021 issue of the Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique the telephone directory is themed ‘Celebrating Caribbean Culture’.

“Thus, we begin with a cover that boasts the vivid brushstrokes of Jamil Frank. Jamil brilliantly depicts Lady Grenada.” Beautiful and gaily attired, she draws one’s attention, certainly making for an eye-catching cover,” Charlemagne stated.

Giving further insight into the cultural content, Charlemagne stated, “Let us enthrall you with features on Alix “Sandman” Aird, Glen Forsyth, the history of the steelpan, our regional instrument, and meet three local short storytellers. Also, browse and learn about the musical genres originating in our islands that have gone global, the basics of CSME, and food festivals throughout the islands.”

Charlemagne said, with safety in mind, all the phone books will be sanitised before being distributed. The general public can pick up their sanitised copies at FLOW. In addition, the Yello distribution team, in keeping with international safety guidelines, will wear gloves and masks, plus allow for minimal handling throughout the process.

“We are so excited to share this phone directory with the island. As a regional company, Yello knows how much the Caribbean can achieve when we combine and galvanise our talents, energy and resources because there is undeniable strength in unity. Whether you are looking for a phone number or an address, a helping hand, or an old friend – the Yello phone directory, as well as FindYello.com and the Yello mobile app, are the best, easiest and most convenient ways to connect with local businesses, residents, and government departments.”

Charlemagne encourages Grenadians to collect their copies of the 2021 Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique phone directory, and to join the Yello Media Group in celebrating everything Caribbean!

Grenadians can also visit www.yellomediagroup.com/firstlookgrenada for an exclusive sneak peek at some of the 2021 ‘Celebrating Caribbean Culture’ content.

Yello Media Group

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.