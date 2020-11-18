‘Empowering through innovation’ is the theme for the Youth Entrepreneurial Expo organised by this semester’s cohort of students of the Events Management course of the University of the West Indies Open Campus, Grenada.

This event is carded to take place at the Grenada Youth Centre, Morne Rouge, St George from 1-6pm on 28 November, 2020.

In partial fulfillment of the requirements for the course, students are required to embark on a practical project which will put into context the concepts learnt. This class group, recognising the necessity to empower our entrepreneurs, promote local industries and create awareness and appreciation for all things local, have planned this uniquely inspiring, informative event dubbed Youth Entrepreneurial Expo. The goal is to provide an avenue for economic and social development in our nation.

The exhibition is a not-for profit event which will showcase the talents and skills of local youthful entrepreneurs. It will provide an avenue for them to market their products and services to the public. Moreover, it will serve as an impetus to young persons to generate income for themselves and their families by putting their creativity and innovative juices to work. This is particularly beneficial. relevant and timely as many persons have lost employment and are negatively impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Youthful people, through entrepreneurship, can independently take control of their lives and economic future by becoming owners of business rather than workers in business.

Involvement in this activity will create local, regional and global reach as it is marketed through social media via Facebook and Instagram as well as the local media. Undoubtedly, the event has the potential to create a myriad of business opportunities as it will facilitate networking between and among entrepreneurs and also put budding entrepreneurs in direct contact with their potential clients/customers.

Special thanks to the various corporate citizens who have recognised the importance of this event and contributed towards it.

The public is invited to attend this special event and support our local entrepreneurs. There will be several exciting attractions and prizes to be won throughout the afternoon including a raffle draw. The events planning committee looks forward to welcoming you.

All Covid-19 protocols will be observed.

Events Management cohort

Youth Entrepreneurial Expo

