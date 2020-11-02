Grenada today joins the rest of the Commonwealth in recognising Youth Work Week.

As part of the Youth Work Week, the Division of Youth Development has partnered with the Commonwealth Secretariat, Commonwealth Youth Workers Association (CAYWA) and others across the youth sector to celebrate the week.

Under the theme “Ambitious for Youth Work”, activities are scheduled from 2-6 November. The theme recognises the huge responsibility youth workers take on and sacrifices made, during and outside their call of duties.

The activities will be marked by engagement in virtual sessions such as youth at work cafe discussion, launch of a youth workers development course, local public service announcements and other internal, capacity building activities.

Minister with responsibility for Youth Development, Hon. Kate Lewis, in marking observance of the week, said, “Great youth work needs promotion now more than ever. It does not enjoy the status it should and now more than ever, it needs to be better understood by the general public and, so, during the 2020’s observance, we celebrate our youth workers who go beyond the call of duty on a daily basis to serve their country, particularly during this Covid-19 pandemic period.

The week also provides an opportunity to explore strategies that will provide further support for youth work.

Youth Work Week will be celebrated across the 54 member countries of the Commonwealth.

GIS

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.