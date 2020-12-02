22 December 22, 2020: In the past 24 hours, Grenada has recorded 2 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of active cases to 59.

The first new case is a member of our medical team, marking the first time that a frontline worker has tested positive for the virus.

The other new case is a traveller from the United Kingdom, who arrived in Grenada on 16 December, and has been in quarantine since, testing positive after day 4.

Both individuals are asymptomatic and are being monitored, like all other positive cases.

In fact, all but one of the 59 positive individuals are asymptomatic or experiencing mild symptoms. As announced previously, one young man from the cluster developed pneumonia but his condition has been steadily improving.

This is encouraging to the Ministry of Health, as so far, our health system has not been overwhelmed with the sudden spike in positive cases.

It is imperative that as a population, we work together to keep it that way. Health officials will continue to work tirelessly in all aspects of testing, contact tracing, quarantining and containment.

Citizens and visitors are urged to continue to comply with the new regulations as well as the safety measures, such as frequent washing and sanitizing of hands; wearing of masks over the nose and mouth when in public spaces; practising physical distancing of at least six feet away from others and obeying the orders for quarantine and isolation.

Public testing efforts are aggressively underway because we know that the only true measure of Grenada’s success in fighting this deadly disease is widespread testing.

As always, we remind that if you have been exposed to the virus, or you are displaying symptoms consistent with those of the Coronavirus, isolate yourself immediately, and contact the Covid-19 Hotline at 473 538 4787, or your nearest health centre.

GIS