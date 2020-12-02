The Ministry of Health announces the laboratory confirmation of 2 new imported positive cases of Covid-19 in Grenada.

The 2 individuals are a husband and wife over age 65, who returned to Grenada on Saturday, 28 November via American Airlines. They have been in quarantine since arrival, and were tested as per the Covid-19 protocols of the Ministry. While not severe, they are both exhibiting symptoms of the disease and are being closely monitored.

These 2 new cases are currently Grenada’s only active positive cases of Covid-19, as all others have been medically cleared. The Ministry thanks the public for its continued cooperation in helping to keep the state of Grenada safe.

GIS

