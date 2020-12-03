The 2021 Budget Speech and the Economic Review and Medium Term Outlook presented by the Minister for Finance, Honourable Gregory Bowen on Wednesday, 2 December, 2020.

Excerpted from the Budget Speech

“The road ahead will be extremely difficult as we reshape and renew our economy and society in this new and uncertain environment. While we are proud of our response to the pandemic, much work lies ahead. We must therefore remain steadfast in our efforts to protect our people and rebuild our economy. Rising from the ashes of this pandemic will require bold and decisive leadership, the kind of leadership that this Administration demonstrated previously, in rebuilding the economy in the aftermath of Hurricanes Ivan and Emily, and the Global Financial Crisis.”

Excerpted from the Economic Review and Medium Term Outlook

“Consistent with global economic trends due to the impact of the coronavirus, Real GDP growth is projected to fall in 2020 by 12.2% underpinned by notable declines in key sectors such as Tourism, Wholesale and Retail Trade, and Transport. Activity in the Manufacturing Sector and the Agricultural Sector are also expected to fall relative to last year due to the effects of Covid-19. Average inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index was negative for the first 6 months of 2020 at -0.6% reflective of falling global oil prices. Preliminary data collected from the quarter two Labour Force Survey indicate increased unemployment at a rate of 28.4% compared to 15.7% in the second quarter of 2019.

Public finances have deteriorated in 2020, with the primary and overall surpluses estimated at 2.9% of GDP and 0.9 percent of GDP respectively, compared to 6.8% of GDP and 4.6% of GDP correspondingly in 2019. Public debt is expected to increase to 68.6% of GDP by year-end from 57.7% at the end of 2019.”

