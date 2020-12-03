3 men were arrested and charged for breaching the Quarantine Act by failing to remain quarantined at their designated lodgings.

Oluwatomisin Eritan, a 23-year-old Nigerian national; Chard Richards, a 37-year-old Engineer of California, USA; and Adrian Mc Burnie, a 49-year-old bus driver of Boca, St George, were brought before the St George’s Magistrates Court on Wednesday, 30 December 2020.

The two foreign nationals were fined $5,000 each, to be paid forthwith. Failure to comply with these orders, they each will serve 4 months at Her Majesty’s Prisons. While Mc Burnie, who became ill, was remanded to custody and will return to court for sentencing on 31 December 2020.

RGPF

