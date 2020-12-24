The Commonwealth Scholarship Commission in the United Kingdom in collaboration with the Government of Grenada is offering masters scholarships for suitably qualified people tenable at the various universities in the United Kingdom, commencing September/October 2021.

Full details of the terms and conditions of the 2021 scholarship cycle can be obtained at the commonwealth’s website: http://cscuk.fcdo.gov.uk/about-us/scholarships

Commonwealth Consortium of Schools: Applicants should apply to study at a UK university, which has a part funding agreement with the CSC. The CSC’s selection criteria and list of universities are available at: http://cscuk.dfid.gov.uk/apply/applicants .

ALL applicants are advised to take note of the following:

Must demonstrate in their application the direct and applied relevance of their study to development in Grenada and make such links explicit in your application

State in your application, which of the 6 development themes you are applying under.

Select up to 3 Sustainable Development Goals relevant to your development impact.

Sign a declaration that you cannot afford to study in the UK.

Provide the Selection Panel with a personal statement, which will provide more information about your background. This would be considered by the panel but will not be graded.

Please note that applicants must be nominated by Government of Grenada to be considered eligible for the scholarship then complete the CSCUK online scholarship form.

Required supporting documents for Government of Grenada nominated candidates:

Application form (to be obtained from Scholarship Desk)

Two (2) reference letters for Masters

Certified copy of birth certificate

Certified copy of passport bio-date page

Certified copies of ALL academic certificates

academic certificates Certified copies of university academic transcripts

Copies of acceptance letters (from at least two universities)

One (1) passport sized photograph

Personal statement

Please note that nominated applicants must provide a copy of their completed CSC application form to the Human Resource Development Division/Scholarship desk.

The Government of Grenada Commonwealth Scholarship form must be completed and submitted, along with the relevant documents, to the Human Resource Development Division/Scholarship Desk, Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development, Religious Affairs and Information at the Botanical Gardens, Tanteen, St George’s, on or before Friday, 8 January 2021.

For additional information please contact the Scholarship Desk at telephone number (473) 440-3767, or cell on 417-9762 or email at [email protected] .

GIS

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.