The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force advises the general public that B Class Theoretical Drivers Exams, scheduled for Tuesday, 15 December, 2020, at the Grenada Trade Centre, have been cancelled.

The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force apologises for any inconveniences caused.

RGPF

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.